Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Manish Tewari has criticised Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad over his comment that prostitution, human trafficking have reduced in the country as a result of demonetisation.

"The nation wants to know which government department tracks prostitutes and keeps a tab on their earnings," Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari said

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was criticised and pulled by Congress after the Union Minister, while defending government’s move to demonetise two big value currency notes on the occasion of demonetisation anniversary, had said that flesh trade (prostitution) had reduced in the country after note ban. Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Manish Tewari while hitting out at Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “If this is true, can the Honorable minister enlighten which government department tracks prostitutes.” Addressing a gathering in Bhopal, Ravi Shankar Prasad had said that flesh trade has nosedived in India and trafficking of women, girls also hit a downward spiral.

Manish Tewari took to his Twitter account and while criticising Ravi Shankar Prasad over his comment defending government’s demonetisation drive, said, “If this is indeed true and Ravi Shankar Prasad actually said it, could the Hon’ble Law Minister please enlighten us which government department tracks prostitutes and keeps a tab on their earnings. The nation wants to know.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2016 had announced the ban on Rs 500, and Rs 1,000 notes in order to crackdown on corruption, black money and counterfeit currency.

If this is indeed true and @rsprasad actually said it could the Hon’ble Law Minister please enlighten us which government department tracks prostitutes & keeps a tab on their earnings. The nation wants to know 🤡😆🎯❤️❣️ https://t.co/ViuuwxjcUt — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) November 8, 2017

Manish Tewari’s response has come after Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad while addressing reporters on note ban anniversary had said, “Flesh trade has nosedived in India. Trafficking of women and girls has gone down considerably. A huge amount of cash used to flow to Nepal and Bangladesh … notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 were used to make payments in the flesh trade, which has now come down.”

Ravi Shankar Prasad had also mentioned that as a result of demonetisation, it has affected stone-pelting incidents in Kashmir valley as less cases of violence had surfaced. Also, there were less violent naxalites activities which have been witnessed post demonetisation.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on the occasion of demonetisation anniversary marked the day by celebrating it as anti-black money day while Congress led opposition has termed November 8 as black day. Congress party along with its workers today protested against the government at several places across the country.