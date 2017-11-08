It's one year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced one of the biggest decision of his government after he announced to demonetise two big currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000. On the occasion of demonetisation anniversary, the opposition has termed it a black day while on the other the ruling BJP government is celebrating as anti-black money. Let's take a look on some funny memes, gifs on demonetisation.

It’s has been one year after the PM Narendra Modi introduced note ban and discontinued the circulation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 note making it century’s one of the biggest, hard and toughest decision and stunned every single human being and politicians leaving with thousands of questions about what will happen next. The decision to demonetise two big value Indian currency notes as a measure to crackdown on black money, corruption and boost digital transaction was hailed by many economy pundits and was equally criticised by opposition parties, political leaders and their supporters. But the country as a whole while supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood firm and offered their part as cooperation and participated in economy’s cleaning drive.

For weeks, long queues outside banks, ATMs was the result of note ban as people were seen withdrawing newly launched Rs 2,000 notes. However, their was a tactical shift in the way how people had started spending money. It was a visible change that lakhs of people had shifted to digital ways in carrying out transaction. With the invent of smartphones technology and payment gateways such as Paytm, etc, were seen even on small shops as local traders also didn’t doubt trying out ways those were less conventional.

It’s been one year now when PM Modi announced one of the biggest reform of the Indian economy system. According to data and market researchers, it is being said that all most 90% of the demonetised money is back but this time its in the banking system using which authorities can investigate finding out black money holders or those with some usual transactions. With government institutions calculations and combinations still going on, on a lighter note let’s go through some funny jokes, memes, Gifs showing how people are remembering demonestisation first anniversary. Hitting out at the BJP led government in the Centre, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said “It was a case of legalised loot and political plunder in the country.”

Some funny memes, pictures, Gifs on demonestisation on its first anniversary

It only seems like yesterday since you went away from our lives. #Demonetization #Noteban pic.twitter.com/OljlLS7KMw — Sangam Iyer (@SangaIyer) November 7, 2017

Pic 1: Indian economy before 2014

Pic 2: Indian economy now. #नोटबंदी_से_लूट pic.twitter.com/SWuHDoWiqH — St.Sinner (@retheeshraj10) November 7, 2017

#नोटबंदी_से_लूट Analogy to coverup DeMoN :"Give your money to banks, or else they will be worthless" is lame excuse to digitizing payments 👎 pic.twitter.com/NIXujfLL7P — Athif 🇮🇳 (@Athif) November 7, 2017

Notebandhi by PM (Pappu Modi 😂) proved to be a hit on the common man rather than surgical strike on black money!#नोटबंदी_से_लूट pic.twitter.com/gr3WwA9f4l — Keerthi🌹 (@realkeerthi) November 7, 2017