As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government is celebrating demonetisation anniversary as anti-black money day, the opposition on the other side has termed it a black day. Take a look at some political reactions on the note ban anniversary.

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government is celebrating demonetisation anniversary as anti-black money day, Congress party has termed the note ban anniversary as black day for the Indian economy. Congress party on November 8 organised a marathon to observe ‘black day’ on one year anniversary of demonetisation. Some leaders of the Youth Congress also protested outside Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office in Delhi on one year of demonetisation.

However, as it has been an year after PM Narendra Modi announced the note ban, the Prime Minister earlier in the day in a series of tweets mentioned about the achievements of demonetisation drive and through some videos and data, revealed about how note ban helped in government’s fight against black money, corruption and counterfeit currency. During an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the agency has registered 77 cases and 7 preliminary enquiries during post demonetisation relating to exchange of demonetised currency in various departments, agencies including banks, post offices, railways, insurance companies etc. The amount involved in these cases is around Rs. 395.19 crore. The agency has further revealed that so far they have arrested 21 public servants and 26 private persons out of 307 accused who were found to be involved in these cases.”

Speaking on achievements of demonetisation, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the biggest achievement is that terrorism has been badly hit and the stone pelters which were in thousands have reduced because their cash flow has been cut. Defence Minister Sitharaman was speaking at a signature campaign organised by Tamil Nadu BJP Youth Wing. Meanwhile, while the BJP led government is celebrating it as anti-black money day, many political leaders affiliated to different political party are slamming the government on demonetisation anniversary.

Political reactions on Demonetisation anniversary

Demonetisation is a tragedy. We stand with millions of honest Indians, whose lives & livelihoods were destroyed by PM’s thoughtless act. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 8, 2017

Everything that we warned about demonetisation has come true; the most cruel attack on the vast majority of Indians, opening most vicious doors for corruption and crony capitalism. — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) November 8, 2017

Hitting out at the government, Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday said, “Finance Minister says demonetisation was “ethical”. Was it ethical to heap misery on millions of people, especially 15 crore daily wage earners? Government says black money was laundered through note exchange after demonetisation. Who facilitated it? It was the same government on demonetisation, black day read real-life stories, say a prayer for the millions who suffered.

FM says demonetisation was "ethical". Was it ethical to heap misery on millions of people, especially 15 crore daily wage earners? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 8, 2017

If Demonetisation & GST are such a smashing success @narendramodi then why is the GDP clocking 3.7% at the 2004-05 base year?The worst in 38 years back to 1979 levels. Why is investment by domestic corporates in economy at 1990 levels?#BjpMoneyLaunderingDay — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) November 8, 2017

On 1st anniversary of #BJPMoneyLaunderingDay, a poisonous smog hangs over Delhi & the Indian economy.

But, the Winds of Change are coming.. — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 8, 2017