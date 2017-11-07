Mamata Banerjee said that she had protested against the draconian act of demonetisation right from the beginning and the results of the ‘devil act’ were evident now as the country had lost GDP worth Rs 3 lakh crore following the note ban. The Bengal CM alleged that the move was aimed at converting black money into white for the vested interests of leaders of the ruling party.

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee added that she had protested against the draconian act of demonetisation from day one and the results of the ‘devil act’ were evident now as the country had lost GDP worth Rs 3 lakh crore following the note ban. Earlier in the day, former prime minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh had hit out at the govt for demonetisation and termed November 8 as a ‘black day’ for economy and democracy. “8th November was a black day for our economy & indeed our democracy,” Singh said in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. The renowned Indian economist added that demonetisation was a disastrous policy of the government which was thrust upon people of the country and resulted in great inconvenience for them.

The country will mark the first anniversary of note ban or demonetisation as it is popularly called on Wednesday. It must be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this day last year had declared old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 invalid from midnight. Following this, new notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2000 were introduced in the market which resulted in long ATM queues causing great inconvenience to people. The adverse impact of the move on the economy has been criticised by the opposition, especially the Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee many times in the past one year.