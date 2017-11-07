A day before demonetisation anniversary, former prime minister Manmohan Singh hit out at Modi government for note ban and GST and blamed the moves for taking the economy backwards. Singh termed demonetisation as a 'disastrous' move that was thrust upon people against their wishes.

Ahead of the first anniversary of demonetisation, former prime minister Manmohan Singh lashed out at the NDA government for the move and termed November 8 as a 'black day' in the history of economy and democracy

Ahead of the first anniversary of demonetisation, former prime minister Manmohan Singh lashed out at the NDA government for the move and termed November 8 as a ‘black day’ in the history of economy and democracy. “8th November was a black day for our economy & indeed our democracy,” Singh said in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. The renowned Indian economist added that demonetisation was a disastrous policy of the government which was thrust upon people of the country and resulted in great inconvenience for them.

Manmohan Singh further said that this was the first time that such a drastic step was taken in the entire world. “Nowhere in the world has any nation taken such a drastic step that sweeped off 86% of the currency,” he said. Singh added that coercive steps like note ban are ineffective in promoting less cash economy. Continuing his severe attack, Manmohan Singh called demonetisation an ‘organised loot’ and ‘legalised plunder’. Singh also criticised Central government’s rollout of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and pinned blame on it for breaking the back of small businesses.

“This twin (Demonetisation & GST) blow is a complete disaster for our economy, it has broken the back of our small businesses,” Singh added. During his speech, Manmohan gave his party Congress the credit for bringing people out of poverty. “I can proudly say that we lifted 140 million people out of poverty,” Manmohan said.

The country will mark the first anniversary of note ban or demonetisation as it is popularly called on Wednesday. It must be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this day last year had declared old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 invalid from midnight. Following this, new notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2000 were introduced which resulted in long ATM queues causing great inconvenience to people. The adverse impact of the move on the economy has been criticised by the opposition many times in the past one year.