Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of demonetisation anniversary, took to his Twitter account and thanked the people of nation for supporting measures taken by the government to fight against corruption and black money. Meanwhile, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi also took to his Twitter account and criticised the government and termed note ban a tragedy.

On the demonetisation anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter account and in a series of tweets while mentioning how one of the landmark decision by his government to demonetise two big value currency notes helped the country in its fight against corruption and black money. PM Modi on his twitter on note ban anniversary while thanking the people of this country to support him and their country in fighting against unaccounted money said, “Time bow to the people of India for steadfastly supporting the several measures taken by the Government to eradicate corruption and black money. 125 crore Indians fought a decisive battle and WON.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also posted some other tweets mentioning about positive aspects of demonetisation through some videos and data. PM Mod shared a video on this Twitter profile mentioning benefits of demonetisation in a 7-minute long encapsulated film. The Prime Minister further added and asked the people of this country to tell him what they feel about feel about the efforts to uproot corruption & black money.

Here are the benefits of demonetisation, encapsulated in this short film. Have a look. #AntiBlackMoneyDay pic.twitter.com/rPmGUYnTzI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2017

According to the short film shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his Twitter account, around Rs 15.28 lakh crore returned to the system. After this economy cleaning drive, the government is now having the names, account numbers and addresses of people who are under scrutiny after demonetisation. Approximately Rs 3.68 lakh crore deposited in banks is also under the investigation and 23 lakh bank accounts too. The government is celebrating demonetisation anniversary as anti-black money day.

125 crore Indians fought a decisive battle and WON. #AntiBlackMoneyDay pic.twitter.com/3NPqEBhqGq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2017

However, Congress-led opposition including Trinamool Congress, DMK and other political parties who are observing demonetisation anniversary as black day has hit out at the government. Congress-vice president Rahul Gandhi also took to his Twitter account and said, “Demonetisation is a tragedy. We stand with millions of honest Indians, whose lives & livelihoods were destroyed by PM’s thoughtless act.”