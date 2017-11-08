Instances of prostitution and human trafficking have decreased considerably as a result of Naredra Modi-led government's demonetisation, claims Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Bhartiya Janta Party is commemorating the day as “Anti-Black Money Day” and has termed it as a decision taken in genuine interest of the nation.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad noted on Wednesday that human trafficking and flesh trade has recorded a considerable decrease due to the government’s demonetisation drive. The historical decision came on November 8th, 2016 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent massive shock waves across India by devaluing the big currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be commemorating the day as “Anti-Black Money Day” marking the one-year anniversary of demonetisation. Opposition parties have staunchly criticised the ruling party’s decision by calling it a “Black Day”.

“Trafficking of women and girls has gone down considerably. A huge amount of cash used to flow to neighbouring countries Nepal and Bangladesh. Currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 were used to make payments in the human trafficking industry and facilitating flesh trade, which has now come down,” said Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Girls from Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and other parts of the country were trafficked to megacities like Delhi and the dealings used to happen in cash. Post-demonetisation, the trend has been checked,” claimed the minister.

Demonetisation has also led to a dip in incidents of stone-pelting in Jammu & Kashmir and naxal activities, apart from human trafficking and prostitution. One year of demonetisation has proved that the decision was in the national interest, Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed. Addressing the opposition claims that the poor have been hit by demonetisation the most, the minister said, “The poor are happy.” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley backed Ravi Shankar Prasad by referring the Centre’s demonetisation drive as a ‘watershed moment in the history of the Indian economy’.