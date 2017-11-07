Bengal is witnessing a rise in the number of Dengue cases with each passing day. As state govt fails to control the situation, it has come on the radar of many opposition parties including the BJP who have hit out at TMC for the prevailing situation.

The Dengue menace is spreading in West Bengal’s capital Kolkata and suburbs by leaps and bounds with each passing day. Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday held a press conference and said only 13 people have died in a government hospital and 27 people have lost their lives in a private hospital. Over 100 more people are affected by the illness in the state. Many opposition parties have claimed that Bengal chief minister is trying to downplay the number.

As per the media reports, 60 people have died in Deganga block itself. However, in the death certificates, the death has been attributed to other factors like multi-organ failure, viral fever etc. Earlier, BJP national General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress govt for holding a meeting with industrialist Mukesh Ambani when her state was in great suffering because of dengue fever. “You are in Mumbai to meet Mukesh Ambani. A 21-year-old youth died in Kolkata’s alleys due to lack of treatment. You don’t care for him but you care for Mukesh Ambani because he is a crorepati and he will give you funds for elections.Thousands of people are dying in the state from dengue. But shameless government and shameless CM is saying it’s not dengue but something else,” he said.

TMC had, however, come to Mamata’s rescue and urged political parties to not politicise the issue. “It is a problem and the issue should not be politicised. Unfortunately, they (the BJP) are observing everything with a political angle. The government is taking all the initiatives and building awareness. There is no reason to panic,” he had said.

National capital Delhi is also witnessing a rise in cases of Dengue and chikungunya. According to civic agencies, 3,829 cases of dengue and 502 cases of chikungunya have been reported in Delhi so far.