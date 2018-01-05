Darul Uloom Deoband has issued fresh fatwas asking women not to wear designer and tight burkhas as it attracts prying eyes and is against Islam. The same Muslim body has also asked women not to marry in families where the members of the family work in banks.

Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has issued fatwa (a religious decree) asking women not to wear slim fit and designer burqas as it attracts prying eyes and is against Islam. The same body has also asked women not to marry in family whose members work in banks, stating that income from banking jobs is considered ‘haram’. The Muslim body in a statement said, “In the name of hijab (veil), designer and slim fit burqa is haram and strictly prohibited in Islam.”

In case of marrying in family where the members work in banks, the Islamic seminary said that such an earning is considered illegitimate, forbidden or haram. The fatwa was announced after a person asked the body that if he should marry his daughter to man whose father works in a bank. To his query, the Muslim body responded “Marrying in such a family is avoidable and not preferable. Those who are nourished with ‘haram’ (illegitimate) wealth usually they are not good in respect to instinct and morals. Hence, it should be avoided. One should find out a match in some pious family.”

“Darul Uloom Deoband is correct in its decision. One should avoid having any social bonds with such a person because everything including his lifestyle would be connected with ‘haraam’, and then it would be harmful to the person religiously, socially as well as individually,” Majlis Ittehad-e-Millat General Secretary, Othar Osmani was quoted as saying by New Indian Express.

Islamic Law or Shariat prohibits any transaction which involves paying or receiving of interest. Islam also bars Muslims from indulging in businesses related to narcotics, school, alcohol and weapons.