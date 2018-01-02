"During the test run, the train will undergo rigorous signalling testing. During testing and the trial runs, the interface of the Metro train will be checked to ensure that there is no physical infringement with civil infrastructure during the movement of the train on the track and also testing of various subsystems of coaches shall be done," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)said.

The Delhi Metro on Tuesday conducted a test run on the upcoming Noida-Greater Noida line, which will connect the two sprawling residential and commercial hubs of the NCR and is expected to become operational by June next year. A four-coach train ran one kilometre on the 29.7 km long corridor with 21 stations, where civil work was finished last month. “During the test run, the train will undergo rigorous signalling testing. During testing and the trial runs, the interface of the Metro train will be checked to ensure that there is no physical infringement with civil infrastructure during the movement of the train on the track and also testing of various subsystems of coaches shall be done,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)said.

A total of 19 four-coach trains will ply on the corridor when completed and it will be connected with the extension of Blue Line (Dwarka Sector 21- Noida City Centre) at its Sector 52 station, which is also under construction. Once this extension (Noida City Centre-Electronic City) is finished, the Noida- Greater Noida stretch will be connected with the Blue Line through the Noida City centre station. Although the civil works are complete on the Greater Noida stretch, the overhead equipment is yet to be laid and the operations are not likely to commence before June, a DMRC official told IANS.

Under the agreement between the DMRC and Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), the former is tasked with building the infrastructure and will also conduct operations for a few months “till the NMRC is experienced to take over”, the official added.