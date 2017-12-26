Minister of State (MoS) Home Hansraj Ahir sparked a row after he made a remark on doctors of a government-run hospital saying that if they don't believe in democracy then they should join Maoists, Naxals and then we will put bullets into them. The Union Minister Ahir was upset after noticing that doctors did not turn up at the inauguration of a 24x7 medical store in a government hospital.

Minister of State (MoS) Home Hansraj Ahir sparked a controversy when he was present during the inauguration ceremony of a medical store in a government-run hospital in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur. The Union Minister who was unhappy as doctors were not present in the hospital at the time of the inauguration, said, “I am a democratically elected minister, despite knowing that I am coming why did the doctor go on leave? If they don’t believe in democracy then they should join Naxals, we will put bullets in them.”

The fact that doctors non-presence at the hospital did not go well with the Union Minister Hansraj Ahir, he mentioned that the major was present, even deputy major was present, so what problems were the doctors having to attend the event. Hansraj Ahir was speaking at the launch of a 24×7 store for medicines at a government-run hospital. The event was organised to observe as ‘Good Governance Day’ on the birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Further speaking at the event, Hansraj Ahir said that what do Naxals or Maoists want, they are not in favour of democracy. These doctors who are not present also don’t want democracy, therefore they should join Naxals. Hitting out at absent doctors, Hansraj Ahir said that whey they were here. If they join the Naxals, then they will pump bullets into them but why you are fooling us here. have come here and these people are on leave, what can I say?” said Mr Ahir in Marathi. The union minister lost his cool when district civil surgeon, Uday Nawade, and dean of the medical college, SS More, were not present at the event organized to mark the important day.