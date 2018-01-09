DRI has arrested fake currency note handler, Mataur Rehman. He is being brought to Delhi for detailed interrogation. Earlier, an investigation had suggested that there was a massive supply of counterfeit Indian currency from Malda villages in West Bengal.

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday arrested fake currency note handler, Mataur Rehman who happens to be a resident of Malda. He is being brought to Delhi for detailed interrogation. Earlier, an investigation had suggested that there was a massive supply of counterfeit Indian currency from Malda villages in West Bengal. The DRI had earlier arrested a resident of Patna called Ram Prasad in connection with the racket from Old Delhi Railway Station. Both the accused have been arrested with Rs 2,000 denomination notes worth Rs 4 lakh.

Earlier, DRI had informed Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that two operators had been indulging in the selling of fake Indian counterfeit notes in and around Delhi. Since the demonetisation drive, during which new Rs 2000 notes were introduced, fake notes have been seized from many places across the country. Earlier, fake currency worth Rs 48,000 in the form of Rs 2000 notes were seized from Mathura. two people were also arrested in relation to the case. However, the supplier of fake notes had managed to flee from the spot before the raid by the police.

Earlier, there were reports that Pakistan based counterfeiters were smuggling the fake notes through the Indo-Bangladesh border. Many seizures have been made by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Border Security Force (BSF) in this regard. According to reliable sources, a study by investigators and experts of the seized notes had said that at least 11 of the 17 security features in the new Rs 2,000 notes had been replicated by fake note handlers.