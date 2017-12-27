A telephonic conversation in an inebriated state revealed Dawood Ibrahim's plot to kill Chota Rajan in Tihar jail. The drunk phone call was between a close aide of Neeraj Bawana and another associate. The jail authorities are taking appropriate measures to ensure the safety and security of the Chota Rajan.

Underworld don and terrorist Dawood Ibrahim is plotting to kill his arch-rival Chota Rajan in Tihar jail, Delhi. Intelligence agencies passed the same information to Tihar jail authorities. The jail authority has also been asked to review the security arrangement of the high-profile prison. The plot was revealed by a close aide of Delhi based criminal Neeraj Sehrawat alias Neeraj Bawana. The aide was talking to another associate in an inebriated state and spoke about the big task ahead.

Reports also suggest that D Company contacted Neeraj Bawana for the killing of Chota Rajan in Tihar jail. D Company has been planning and plotting to kill Rajan but have been unsuccessful for the past two decades. Bawana is also placed in the same jail and after the jail authorities got the information they shifted Neeraj Bawana to another cell. During the shifting, a number of cell phones were recovered from his cell. Later he was shifted to another prison.

“The gist of the conversation was that Bawana may have been contacted by a conduit set up by D company to outsource the killing of their most sought-after target for the past two decades,” a source was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Chota Rajan has been lodged in an extreme end of jail no 2 of Tihar while Neeraj Bawana is placed in a separate isolated ward. Rajan has also been given special security guards and cooks to ensure his safety and security. Jail authorities have also emphasised keeping in mind the safety and security of Rajan it would be very difficult for Dawood, Bawana or their aides to reach out to Rajan.