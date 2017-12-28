The by-elections to the Lok Sabha constituencies of Alwar and Ajmer as well as Mandalgarh assembly seat of Rajasthan will be conducted on January 29, 2018, confirmed the Election Commission on Thursday. Bypolls to West Bengal's Uluberia parliamentary seat and Noapara Assembly seat will also be held simultaneously.

The Election Commission on Thursday announced by-elections to the Lok Sabha constituencies of Alwar and Ajmer as well as Mandalgarh assembly seat of Rajasthan on January 29, 2018. The counting will take place on February 1. The last date of filing nominations is January 10 and date for scrutiny is January 11. The last date of withdrawing candidature is January 15. While the Congress has declared Karan Singh Yadav’s candidature for Alwar parliamentary constituency, the BJP is still undergoing rounds of discussions to finalise the list of candidates for these elections.

Bypolls to West Bengal’s Uluberia parliamentary seat and Noapara Assembly seat will also be held simultaneously. With the announcement of bypolls, the Model Code of Conduct comes into force with immediate effect “in the district(s) in which the whole or any part of the Parliamentary or Assembly Constituency” going for bypolls is included. The Commission has decided to use EVMs and VVPATs at all polling stations.”An adequate number of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available and all steps have been taken to ensure that the polls are conducted smoothly with the help of these machines,” EC’s Principal Secretary Sumit Mukherjee said.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Alwar Member of Parliament Mahant Chand Nath had passed away on September 17 after a prolonged illness. Earlier, BJP’s Ajmer MP Sanwar Lal Jat had collapsed in the MLAs and MPs meeting with BJP chief Amit Shah in Jaipur on July 22. Jat breathed his last at AIIMS, Delhi, on August 9. In the same month, BJP’s Mandalgarh legislator Kirti Kumari passed away on August 28 in Jaipur while being treated for influenza A (H1N1) or swine flu.