Lalu Prasad said he would unite all like-minded opposition parties across the country over the two issues. He said a united and strong opposition was a must "as there is an Emergency like situation in the country and the central government is working like a dictator".

It has been one year to demonetisation now but there are discontent voices that still demand a rollback on the move that banned the old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes in the country. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday was critical again about the note ban that was implemented on November 8, 2016 by the Narendra Modi-led government. Lalu Yadav also took a dig at Goods and Services Tax (GST) saying that the Central government should take back the GST for the sake of people.

The RJD leader was addressing a press conference in Patna on Sunday morning and in a rant against the NDA government, he lambasted their two radical moves that have been implemented in the past year. Lalu began by saying, “Roll back notebandi and GST for the sake of the people and the country.” He said that the two decisions are anti-people and they need to be rolled back as soon as possible. He further said that no amount of mitigation will rectify the ramifications the two radical moves brought upon the people.

Lalu Prasad Yadav said that both decisions have failed on the ground drastically. “People have been hard hit by notebandi and GST, they are upset and worried,” Yadav added. Stressing on the next course of action that he is planning, he said that he would go around and unite all the like-minded political parties across the country who oppose the demonetisation and note ban.

The former chief minister of Bihar also added that there is a dire need of a strong and united opposition to uproot Narendra Modi government from power. He said opposition should unite “as there is an Emergency like situation in the country and the central government is working like a dictator”. Lalu Prasad Yadav also accused the government of failing to provide jobs and control price rise.