Two Dalit boys were humiliated by a former BJP leader for entering his sand quarry without permission. Bharat Reddy held the boys, abused them and forced them to take a dip in a dirty pond. Dalit leaders have protested against it after the video of humiliation surfaced on the internet and have demanded the arrest of Reddy.

Protests have erupted in Nizamabad district of Telangana after a video of two Dalit boys being forced to take a dip in a dirty pond by a man surfaced on social media on Sunday. The man forcing the two youngsters has been identified as a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from the state. The video also shows the BJP leader cursing and beating the two youngsters with a stick, before forcing them into the pond.

The incident took place in September in Abhangapatnam village in Navipet Mandal, Nizamabad when two Dalit youths, K Lakshman and Rajesh, entered the sand quarry of Bharat Reddy, a former district general secretary of BJP. Enraged at their ‘trespassing’, the ex-BJP man held the two boys at the quarry and began hurling and beating them. He moved them to the nearby dirty pond, which is used by labourers for defecation, and forced them to take dips in the dirty water.

The video further shows the two boys begging Bharat Reddy to forgive them as the ex-BJP leader continues his abusive rant at them. Reddy also orders the boys to rub their nose in the dirt for the crime of stepping on to his land. When the entire incident went viral on social media, it sparked angst among Dalit leaders of the region. The leaders have taken their protest to streets and are demanding immediate arrest of the former BJP leader.

A complaint has been registered against Bharat Reddy but the victims have not lodged the complaint, rather the Dalit leaders. “Based on a complaint by Dalit leaders we have registered a case and investigating the matter,” a police official said. The video has not gone down well with the social media users as they have slammed the actions of Bharat Reddy against the Dalit youngsters.