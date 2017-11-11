Discarding the claims of independent Kashmir, Abdullah said, "We were landlocked and surrounded by nuclear powers China, Pakistan and India". He further added, "We were landlocked and surrounded by nuclear powers China, Pakistan and India". As per reports, he also reminded the Centre of the Instrument of Accession signed by the Maharaja with the Government of India.

On Saturday, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah irked national sentiment after he claimed that Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PoK) belongs to Pakistan. Member Parliament from Srinagar and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah also refuted the statements saying that there is peace in the Kashmir Valley. While speaking to media on the sidelines of a function at the party headquarters in Srinagar, Farooq Abdullah said that India has betrayed Kashmiris.

While addressing the media, Farooq Abdullah also said that independent Kashmir is not a reality but something which leaders say. Discarding the claims of independent Kashmir, Abdullah said, "We were landlocked and surrounded by nuclear powers China, Pakistan and India". While briefing the media over the Kashmir issue, Farooq Abdullah said,"Farooq Abdullah says that there is nothing like freedom here. We are landlocked. On one side we have China, Pakistan on the other side and India on the third side. All three of them have atom bombs. We have nothing except Allah's name. Those who are talking about Azadi are talking wrong."

I can't comment much on that. He has held talks but talks alone is not the solution. This issue is between India & Pakistan. Indian govt must also hold talks with Pakistan govt because a part of Kashmir is also with them: Farooq Abdullah on J&K Interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma pic.twitter.com/PrAWB79j6j — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2017

During his address, Farooq Abdullah also fired cannons at India stating that India betrayed Kashmiris. He said, “India didn’t treat us well. India betrayed us. They didn’t recognize the love with which we chose to join them. That is the reason behind the current situation in Kashmir”. He further renewed the demand of internal autonomy of the state by claiming that ‘Internal autonomy is our right’. Renewing the demand for restoration of internal autonomy of the state he said that it should be restored and only then peace will return.

A Pak Minister very rightly said that you forget that the part which is yours was acquired by an Instrument of Accession. You forget Instrument of accession & say that the part is yours. If you talk about this being your part then remember the Instrument as well: Farooq Abdullah pic.twitter.com/tuBpr4cd5D — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2017

The part which is with Pakistan belongs to Pakistan & this is India's part. If they want peace govt will have to talk to Pakistan & conclude that an autonomy be given to us as well as them: Farooq Abdullah pic.twitter.com/5bL0loxtBs — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2017

As per reports, he also reminded the Centre of the Instrument of Accession signed by the Maharaja with the Government of India. He also said that Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PoK) belongs to Pakistan. Commenting on the PoK, he said, “I tell them in plain terms – not only to Indians but also to the world – which PoK belongs to Pakistan and this side to India. This won’t change. Let them fight how many wars they want to. This won’t change”.