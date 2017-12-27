A fake video of Major Prafulla has gone viral on various social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. People are sharing this video with the message 'Major Prafulla giving instructions to his unit though shot and collapsed thereafter'. However, CRPF shared the same video on its official Twitter handle and identified the soldier as Assistant Commandant Satwant Singh.

The video has been available on the YouTube for more than seven years

A video with the message, “Major Prafulla giving instructions to his unit though shot and collapsed thereafter” has gone viral on Twitter and Facebook. The viral video claims that the injured soldier is Indian Army Major Prafulla Ambadas Moharkar, who was killed in Jammu and Kashmir after the ceasefire violation in Keri sector on Saturday 23 December. In the video, the soldier can be seen giving instructions to his unit till the last breath. Sepoy Pargat Singh, Lance Naik Gurmail Singh, Lance Naik Kuldeep Singh and Major Prafulla Ambadas Moharkar were killed by the Pakistani forces during a ceasefire violation in the Keri sector of Line of Control (LoC).

The video was also shared by a number of verified account users like General (Retd) VK Singh, Aam Aadmi Party leader Alka Lamba and many others. General VK Singh without taking names wrote on Facebook, “Young Officers are the strength of Indian army as they lead from the front. भारतीय सेना की जाँबाज़ी की अग्रिम पंक्ति हैं हमारे युवा अधिकारी।#JaiHind.” General VK Singh in a reply to a NewsX tweet said, “I am well aware that the video I shared is an old video from the CRPF. The intent of sharing this video is to showcase to all the courage, valor and leadership of young officers who are always putting the nation before the self.”

The video was also shared by a number of news websites both in Hindi and English. However, it is still not clear whether the video is actually of Major Prafulla or some other soldier.

After some investigation, it was found that the soldier in the video belongs to CRPF and not the Indian army. The video has been available on YouTube for more than 7 years. Earlier this year, the verified account of CRPF posted this video and identified the soldier as Assistant Commandant Satwant Singh.