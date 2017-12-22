Minister of Women and Child development said that cases of child marriage in India were dwindling while giving out information to Rajya Sabha in a written statement, quoting the National Family Health Survey. According to Census 2011 figures by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), no marriages were reported till nine years of age for both boys and girls. Virendra Kumar also said that underage marriages are harmful for both girls and boys.

In figures which can spread happiness all over the country, quoting the National Family Health Survey, Minister for Women and Child Development Virendra Kumar on Thursday said the percentage of girls married before legal age has gone down from 47.4% in 2005-06 to 26.8% in 2014-15. “As per census 2011, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal and Jharkhand are among the top states reporting the highest percentage of child marriage among both boys and girls.” According to Census 2011 figures by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), zero marriages were reported till nine years of age for both boys and girls.

Kumar said the government has approved a new scheme, Pradhan Mantri Mahila Shakti Kendra, which will empower rural women through community participation and cover 640 district level centres. The scheme, which will continue till 2019-20, is envisaged to work at various levels and at the national level (domain based knowledge support) and state level (State Resource Centre for Women) technical support to the respective government on issues related to women is provided. “These centres will serve as a link between village, block and state level in facilitating women centric schemes and also give foothold for Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme at the district level,” he added.

He said, Under age marriages are harmful for both boys and girls. Also, appreciating the government he said continuous steps are being taken by current Govt. to terminate this evil custom from society.He also stated that the Ministry has received more than 350 complaints relating to inappropriate behaviour including through portal ‘She-box’ -an online complaint management system which was launched for registering complaints related to sexual harassment at workplace for women employees across all sectors.