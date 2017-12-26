A police constable was assaulted by drivers of auto rickshaw for asking them to move their vehicles from state guesthouse of Ballabhgarh, Faridabad in Haryana. The queue of rickshaws causes a traffic disruption on the road and therefore the police Jawan asked them to remove their vehicles. The duo then assaulted the on-duty official and then fled the spot.

A bizarre instance of a policeman assaulted by two auto rickshaw drivers has come to light from Faridabad in Haryana. The tussle between a policeman and drivers of the three-wheelers took place when the former asked the driver to move his vehicle in front. The driver inflicted blows on the policeman’s head and thrashed him on the ground, thereby seriously injuring him. The injured was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was discharged by the doctors after the treatment.

According to reports, police constable Raj Pal was stationed outside the state guesthouse of Ballabhgarh for the last few days. There is a queue of auto rickshaw drivers outside the guest house to ferry the passengers. The auto queue was causing a disruption in movement of traffic and therefore the policeman asked the two auto drivers to move their vehicle. Enraged by the act, the drivers assaulted the policeman. The duo attacked the police constable with bricks and then fled the spot in their respective vehicles.

A case has been registered against the unknown assailants and police are carrying raids to nab the accused. Commenting on the incident, Station Head Officer (SHO) of the city police station said, “A case has been registered against the accused and attempts are being made to identify them. They will be arrested soon.”

The police constable received serious wounds on his face and head. After being discharged from the hospital the victim could be seen with a swollen face and bruises all over. Doctors have advised him rest and the policeman would be joining duty after a while.