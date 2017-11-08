Delhi Court has started their proceedings in order to declare liquor baron Vijay Mallya an absconder in an alleged violation of foreign exchange rules. A non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against Mallya was not executed, Public prosecutor Navin Kumar Matta told Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat. In July last year, the court asked Mallya to personally appear before it on September 9, 2016, after allowing the ED's plea to withdraw the exemption given to him from personal appearance in the case.

A court here on Wednesday began the process to declare liquor baron Vijay Mallya an absconder in an alleged violation of foreign exchange rules. Public prosecutor Navin Kumar Matta told Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat that a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against Mallya was not executed. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) moved an application seeking to initiate proceedings to declare Mallya a proclaimed offender in the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) case. The court listed the matter for December 18 for further hearing. The court was hearing the final arguments in the 2000 case related to alleged violation by Mallya of provisions of the erstwhile FERA in arranging funds to advertise his company’s liquor products abroad.

On July 9, 2016, the court asked Mallya to personally appear before it on September 9, 2016, after allowing the ED’s plea to withdraw the exemption given to him from personal appearance in the case. Earlier, the court had allowed the ED plea to seek recall of a court order that granted permanent exemption from appearance to Mallya, who faces money laundering charges in India. According to the ED, Mallya allegedly paid $200,000 to a British firm for displaying the Kingfisher logo in the Formula One World Championships in London and some European countries in 1996, 1997 and 1998. The agency has said the money was paid without prior approval from the Reserve Bank of India, in violation of the FERA norms. Mallya was summoned and tried in the case. He was granted exemption from personal appearance by the Delhi court on December 20, 2000.