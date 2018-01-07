In the FIR, the complainant, B M Patnaik, who works with UIDAI’s logistics and grievance redressal department, states: “An input has been received through the newspaper dated January 3, 2018, that the ‘The Tribune purchased’ a service being offered by anonymous sellers over WhatsApp that provided unrestricted access to details for any of the more than 1 billion Aadhaar numbers created in India thus far.”

Recently, an FIR was registered against a journalist from a newspaper after she reported a story on Aadhaar breach. The complaint was filed by the deputy director of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) over the media report which claimed that anonymous people were selling details of a billion Aadhaar Card account holders over Whatsapp groups for just Rs 500. The FIR details how the reporter got in touch with the other persons named in the FIR and goes on to state: “The above-mentioned persons have unauthorisedly accessed the Aadhaar ecosystem in connivance of the criminal conspiracy… The act of the aforesaid involved persons is in violation of (the various sections mentioned in the FIR)… Hence, an FIR needs to be filed at the cyber cell for the said violation.”

UIDAI in a statement said that there ‘has not been any Aadhaar data breach’.”The Aadhaar data, including biometric information, is fully safe and secure,” the statement further added. “There has not been any data breach of the biometric database, which remains fully safe and secure with the highest encryption at UIDAI and a mere display of demographic information cannot be misused without biometrics.” In the FIR, the complainant, BM Patnaik, who works with UIDAI’s logistics and grievance redressal department, states: “An input has been received through the newspaper dated January 3, 2018, that the ‘newspaper purchased’ a service being offered by anonymous sellers over WhatsApp that provided unrestricted access to details for any of the more than 1 billion Aadhaar numbers created in India thus far.”

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Alok Kumar confirmed that an FIR had been registered and an investigation has been initiated. The FIR has been lodged with the Crime Branch’s cyber cell under IPC Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document), as well Section 66 of the IT Act and Section 36/37 of the Aadhaar Act.