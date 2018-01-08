Once again Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College of Gorakhpur has made headlines this time because of a fire instance in one of its buildings. During the morning hours, a fire broke out in the premises of BRD Medical College and caused damage to the record room and principal's office.

Monday morning, a fire broke out at the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College (BRD) hospital. Three fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to take charge and control the fire. There has been no report of any loss of life in the incident. However, the blaze caused huge damage to the principal’s office and the adjacent record room situated in the hospital premises. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The medical college was earlier in news because of the death of scores of children last due to the shortage of oxygen in the hospital.

August last year, 63 children including infants lost their lives in a span of 4 days due to a shortage of oxygen supply.

