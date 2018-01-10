At least 4 coaches of Patna-Mokama passenger train were engulfed in flames on early Wednesday morning. According to initial reports, the cause of the fire is not known. Also, so far there are no reports of any casualty or injuries in the fire incident as the firefighters took the situation under control and doused the flames.

In a major fire incident, at least four coaches of Patna-Mokama passenger train were engulfed in flames. According to initial reports, the cause of the fire is not known. The incident took place on late Tuesday night. Also, so far there are no reports of any casualty or injuries in the fire incident as the firefighters took the situation under control and doused the flames. Following the incident, the concerned authorities are monitoring the developments and taking required measures to normalise the situation. However, there is no information or official response from the Indian railway about how the coaches of Patna-Mokama passenger train caught fire.

Not only in trains but fire incidents have seen a huge surge in the past few days across the nation. Earlier on Tuesday, at least 4 people lost their lives after a fire broke out at a grocery store in Ahmedabad’s Naranpura area. Soon after the incident was reported, fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The cause of the fire was not confirmed initially. However, the concerned authorities later took stock of the situation and efforts were made to identify the cause of the fire.

Earlier on November 7, two coaches of Mumbai Monorail had caught fire in the early morning hours leading to the suspension of services for hours. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were been reported as there were no passengers at that time. According to reports, the fire took place around 5.30AM and a short-circuit was initially suspected as the reason behind the fire.