A fire broke out in Mumbai Sessions Court complex during the early morning hours of Monday. This is the fifth ablaze incident in the recent past in the financial capital of India. The fire was reported around 7 AM in the morning in the court premises in south Mumbai’s fort area. Immediately 8 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control by 8:30 AM. There have been no reports of any casualty so far. According to the BMC Disaster Control, the fire was noticed on the third floor around 7 AM and eight fire-tenders have rushed to the spot to douse the blase.

Another fire incident was reported from Shiv Shakti Industrial State building in Lower Parel in Mumbai on Sunday. According to reports, the fire broke out on the first floor of the three-story building. The building is situated in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai. The incident comes a day after another fire broke out at the Cinevista Studio in Kanjurmarg area of Mumbai. Recently, Mumbai has been in news because of a lot of fire incidents in the financial capital.

Earlier this week, a fire broke at Maimoon Manzil building. This fire instance claimed the life of four members of the same family and injured nine others. On December 28, fire engulfed the top floor of the Kamala Mills Compound and claimed the lives of 14 people including 11 women and left several others injured.

