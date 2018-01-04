A week after Kamala mills fire incident, another fire incident was reported from Mumbai in which four people were killed and seven injured. The incident took place in Maimoon building, Marol. As per reports, the situation is under control now and the injured have been taken to the hospital.

Four people were killed and seven injured after fire broke out in Maimoon building in Marol area of Mumbai on Wednesday. This is the second incident after the Kamala mills fire. The incident took place on the third floor of five-storey Maimoon building in residential building in Andheri East area of Mumbai. Those killed in the tragedy include two minor children, aged 10 and 14, and an 80-year-old from the same family. The seven injured were admitted to Holy Spirit Hospital and are said to be stable, officials said. A doctor from Cooper Hospital said the four deceased were declared dead on arrival. The deceased were identified as: Sakina A. Kapasi (14), Mohsin A. Kapasi (10), Tasleem A. Kapasi (42) and a senior citizen, Dawood Ali Kapasi (80).

According to sources, the people trapped inside the building were constantly crying for help. They also accused Mumbai Fire Brigade for not reaching the spot on time. The delay has also come out to be another reason for this major fire that broke out on Wednesday night. The cause of the fire that broke out around 1:30 am in Mamoon Manzil is yet to be ascertained. The blaze was brought under control three hours later, around 5 am with the help of six fire-fighters, police said. The family living on the third floor was declared brought dead while the injured are getting treatment at the hospital.

Here are the latest visuals of the fire that broke out in Maimoon building in Mumbai’s Marol:

One week after Kamala mills fire incident in Lower Parel that took the lives of 14 people, Maharashtra Chief Minister had directed the BMC Commissioner to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the matter. The investigation is still going on and two managers of the 1 Above lounge were subsequently arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with the case.