It's a known fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a great orator who always keeps his audience intact when he is addressing them no matter on what subject he is talking about. PM Narendra Modi knows that the best tool to maintain the connection with the masses is to be in touch with them. So, as we bid farewell to 2017, let's take a look on PM Modi five best speeches during the year when he used the opportunity in the best way he could have.

The year 2017 has been good for PM Modi as under his leadership the BJP once again formed a government in those states where without PM Modi’s face, it would have been a herculean task for them to come to power. The party stoned a thumping victory in Uttar Pradesh and the most recent were the victories in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. No matter how hard the opposition tried its permutations and combinations, alliances, jugal-bandi, all fell flat and PM Modi alone triumphed on his way to victory. A tireless politician, who works round the clock, a dedicated party leader and a wonderful orator who knows what the public wants to hear, PM Modi has never let any opportunity pass to connect with the masses. He knows that it’s the most important chord and he always want to keep it tuned. So, at a time when we are saying goodbye to 2017, let’s take a look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s best speeches of 2017 .

5 best Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches of 2017 that were momentary as well as important for BJP:

PM Modi’s data-crunching speech during Golden Jubilee of the Institute of Company Secretaries event

Amid voices arousing from some senior party leaders, or the opposition that economy was not on track, PM Modi while addressing a public gathering on the occasion of Golden Jubilee of the Institute of Company Secretaries, used the opportunity to deliver to connect with the masses and convey that the economy under his leadership even after noteban, GST was still better than his predecessor’s time. And the Prime Minister talked fact, figures, comparisons with some serious data crunching to reach to people that they know what is going on with the economy.

2. PM Narendra Modi fanned the self-goal opportunity given by Mani Shankar Aiyar

PM Modi was quick to lambast at Congress after Mani Shankar Aiyar ‘neech aadmi’ remark. It was just a comment but PM Modi defined its different meanings to defame the Congress party during Gujarat Election campaign. It was a self-goal by the Congress party and PM Modi just increased the size of the audience cheering for his side in the stadium of the political battle.

3. Momentary speech when Goods and Services Tax (GST) was implemented

It was one of the landmark moment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government when it succeeded to implement the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to mark the biggest economic reform after 1991. After several hurdles, politics, a plethora of political risks, the government gave the green signal. It was an important, symbolic and historical moment for PM Modi and his government during the midnight session of parliament. A symbolic speech by PM Modi, and a worth to be included in his year round-up.

4. PM Narendra Modi’s symbolic joint address with United States President Donald Trump, a moment to remember

PM Narendra Modi’s meeting with the United States President Donald Trump, heads of two powerful countries, was a moment when two world leaders, both with their own nationalistic agendas, met in White House. The world media covered PM Modi-Donald Trump’s bonhomie creating a positive atmosphere for both the nations and a stage that accelerated an upward trend in the cooperation between two world biggest and oldest democracies. It was momentary for PM Modi and a proud moment for India when Donald Trump called PM Modi his friend. The joint conference was more on regular side but still its a worthy mention of 2017.

5. An emotional PM Modi after Gujarat Election 2017 results

PM Narendra Modi led BJP faced a tough fight in Gujarat Election 2017 from Congress party as winning an election after demonetisation, GST impact in a business driven state was a difficult task. Also when Patidars supported Congress and with a 22-year rule anti-incumbency factor, it was only because of PM Modi that BJP emerged victorious. His victory speech at BJP headquarters was inspiring as well as a needed one for party workers with a message to the people of Gujarat.