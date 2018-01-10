After reports of two men getting themselves purposely arrested and jailed in order to serve RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav surfaces, the police has taken cognizance of the matter and launched a full-scale investigation. Reportedly, the two men come from a very affluent background and are serving time in same jail as Lalu's for snatching Rs 10,000.

Interesting events have come to light in the wake of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s incarceration in Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Central Jail. According to reports, two men affiliated with RJD surrendered to police in an allegedly false case in order to serve boss Lalu Yadav in the same prison. The police launched a probe into the matter after they discovered that one of the jailed men is a close aide of the fodder scam convict.

If reports are to be believed, Madan Yadav and Laxman Yadav cooked up a plot to get into an altercation in public and get themselves arrested. The next part of their plan was to land in the jail where the RJD boss is serving time. Now both the men, who come from affluent backgrounds, are serving time in jail on charges of snatching Rs 10,000 from Sumit Yadav, a Ranchi resident.

Even the residents of Ranchi who know Madan have laughed off the charges saying a rich person like Madan stealing Rs 10,000 is a far cry. When the entire incident came to public knowledge, RJD immediately spoke out shunning any ploy. RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav said, “Police should probe how the two got jailed. Laluji never asked anyone to go to jail.”

The incident is from December 23, the same day Lalu Prasad Yadav was sentenced to prison, and the police has launched a probe on Tuesday. A police official said, “We weren’t aware that the two surrendered before the court and were sent to jail. The usual practice is that lawyers concerned ask for documentary evidence — police station diary and the FIR — before taking a decision in such matters. However, in this case none of these norms was followed.”