Former Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav was found guilty in the fodder scam case which has given the Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) a boost to charge against the Congress-led UPA when a special CBI court in Ranchi convicted Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad in the case of embezzlement of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deogarh treasury between 1991 and 1994.

Taking a dig at Congress-led-UPA right after Lalu Prasad Yadav and 15 others were found guilty of corruption in the fodder scam case by a special CBI court in Ranchi, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) called United Progressive Alliance (UPA) an ‘alliance of corruption’. Well, the conviction has given the BJP a chance to bash the Congress and its allies. Recently the Congress and its allies came clean with the verdicts of 2G scam and Adarsh Society scandal. Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted in a corruption case over the embezzlement of Rs. 85 lakh in government funds in the 90s. Earlier, he held guilty by a trial court and sentenced to five tears in jail over a similar case in 2013.

The latest post on Lalu’s Twitter account said, “Truth can be made to appear as a lie, as ambiguous or a half lie by concerted onslaught of bias driven propaganda. But blurred layer of bias and hatred will still be removed, come what may! In end, Truth will win.” In another tweet former Chief Minister tweets, “Had people like Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, Baba Saheb Ambedkar failed in their efforts, history would have treated them as villains. They still are villains for the biased, racist and caste-ist minds. No one should expect any different treatment.”

Truth can be made to appear as a lie, as ambiguous or a half lie by concerted onslaught of bias driven propaganda. But blurred layer of bias and hatred will still be removed, come what may! In end Truth will win — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017

Had people like Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, Baba Saheb Ambedkar failed in their efforts, history would have treated them as villains. They still are villains for the biased, racist and caste-ist minds. No one should expect any different treatment. — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017

Addressing the media at the BJP headquarters, Union minister J P Nadda said, “The alliance between Congress and Lalu Prasad’s party is an alliance of corruption, connivance and cheating the people of India — it is clear from the verdict of the court.” “It has been proved that Lalu Yadav indulged in corruption and the decision has been given by the court. How does the BJP figure in it? Over three years after it was ousted from power (UPA), we still see one case after another coming out and courts are indicting and convicting them. So, this itself speaks of the deeds done by them,” the senior BJP leader said.

In the response, Congress Congress leader Manish Tewari demanded to know why was the Srijan scam not being investigated? “Why are there different strokes for different folks? We have always said the law should take its course… (but) the central investigating agencies are acting like a pet performing parrot,” he added.