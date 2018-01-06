Fodder Scam case: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted by the special CBI court on December 23 on the account of criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act. The veteran leader has been lodged in the central jail since then. The quantum of sentence would be pronounced today.

The quantum of sentence for Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and 15 others in fodder scam case will be pronounced by a special CBI court in Ranchi on Saturday. The 69-year-old was convicted by the court on December 23 on the account of criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act. The veteran leader has been lodged in the central jail since then.

Earlier on Friday, the RJD leader moved an application into the court urging minimum sentencing citing health issues like diabetes and heart surgery. In the application, Yadav also mentioned that he is suffering from a bladder infection and unavailability of clean drinking water in Birsa Munda jail might take a toll on his kidneys. The quantum of sentence was supposed to be pronounced on January 3, but was deferred due to a condolence meeting mourning the death of two lawyers. According to Lalu’s advocate Chittaranjan Prasad, the veteran leader might be staring at a jail term of 1-7 years in this case.

“The judge said he would pronounce the judgement at 2:00 pm on January 6,” Chittaranjan Prasad told media ahead of sentencing. According to legal experts, Lalu will be eligible to apply for a bail in the lower court immediately if the jail term is less than three years. The RJD supremo was awarded imprisonment of five years back in 2013 in connection with a case relating to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 33.61 crore from the Chaibasa treasury. However, he was released later on a bail granted by the apex court.