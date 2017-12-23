The special CBI court in Ranchi on Saturday convicted Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and 14 others in Deoghar leg of the fodder scam case. Out of six fodder scam cases against RJD chief, this was the second in which verdict was pronounced. Soon after the judgement, Lalu took to Twitter to express his pain. The opposition was also quick in bashing the RJD chief on social media. Here is a list of Twitter reactions by politicians.

After getting convicted in the fodder scam Rashtriya Janata Dal(RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav took to twitter to express his pain

Many more……

 