The special CBI court in Ranchi on Saturday convicted Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and 14 others in Deoghar leg of the fodder scam case. Out of six fodder scam cases against RJD chief, this was the second in which verdict was pronounced. Soon after the judgement, Lalu took to Twitter to express his pain. The opposition was also quick in bashing the RJD chief on social media. Here is a list of Twitter reactions by politicians.

#FodderScam was a big loot of govt money meant for supplying fodder and cattle to poor, Dalit and Tribals. Today’s verdict is also satisfying for me as I had argued the PIL in Patna High Court which led to CBI investigation in this scam. pic.twitter.com/CXFrcVeR3u — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) December 23, 2017

Lalu had to go to jail becose of PIL filed by Sihivanand ,Lalan Singh & myself but now Shivanand defending the undefensible. — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) December 23, 2017

Happy New year @laluprasadrjd to U & Ur family. Wishing U A Happy Life in the Jail. #FodderScam #LaluConvicted — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) December 23, 2017

Is Lalu Prasad Yadav allowed to tweet even when he is in Police Custody? Special privileges? #FodderScam https://t.co/TCdz9e3lvw — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) December 23, 2017

Lalu Yadav is convicted in Fodder Scam case, while prime accused Ex-CM Jagannath Mishra is acquitted. His son Nitish Mishra is BJP MLA. — Prashant P. Umrao (@ippatel) December 23, 2017

देश के न्यायप्रिय और शांतिप्रिय साथियों हर षड्यंत्र से बचना होगा। हर हाल में लड़ना होगा। विजयपथ पर चलना होगा। जय हिंद — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017

साथ हर बिहारी है

अकेला सब पर भारी है

सच की रक्षा करने को

लालू का संघर्ष जारी है। मरते दम तक सामाजिक न्याय की लड़ाई लड़ता रहूँगा। जगदेव बाबू ने गोली खाई, हम जेल जाते रहते है लेकिन मैं झुकूँगा नहीं। लड़ते-लड़ते मर जाऊँगा लेकिन मनुवादियों को हराऊँगा। — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017

Kind of evidences we have, we'll get redressal at a higher court. Politically I know this regime, they have this typical Standard Operating Procedure-Try to make a deal with your opposition, if you fail…scare them. Want to tell them-Your end has begun: Manoj Jha,RJD pic.twitter.com/lkYjqNeI6g — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2017

Lalu Yadav has been fighting this legal battle since 1996. It started when BJP leaders filed PIL against him in Patna HC. He & his lawyers are capable of fighting this case. I want to ask BJP why Srijan scam is not being investigated?: Manish Tewari,Congress on #FodderScamVerdict pic.twitter.com/n9L148hEi9 — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2017

Lalu Prasad Yadav conviction in #FodderScam fallout- about 11-12 MLAs from Bihar Congress will ask Dynasty High Command of Congress to break alliance with RJD – I am told 2 of them have called Rahul Gandhi's office- if he doesn't take a decision, next step will be taken by me https://t.co/DXNm6qu6fF — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) December 23, 2017

On his 69th birthday, #LaluPrasadYadav had said “abhi toh hum jawaan hai” (I am still young). As he gets convicted in 2nd fodder scam case, let’s not forget he is a master of political comebacks, never rule out another one from him. — Ruhi Tewari (@RuhiTewari) December 23, 2017

Im told Lalu Prasad Yadav ji will be convicted in the #FodderScam #FodderScamVerdict . Let's watch — Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) December 23, 2017