Lalu Prasad Yadav ahead of his quantum of sentence in the fodder scam case has moved an application in the CBI court to keep his punishment in the fodder scam case minimum. Lalu Yadav in the application has cited health reasons for the same. He mentioned about his health conditions over diabetes and heart surgery. The RJD chief also mentioned that he was suffering from a bladder infection. Lalu Yadav in his application to the court also mentioned that there is no proper drinking water facility in Birsa Munda jail and that can also affect his kidneys.

Citing that Jagannath Mishra and other accused have been acquitted in the same case and therefore the court should also have a mild approach while deciding the quantum of punishment for Lalu Prasad Yadav. Quantum of sentence for Lalu Prasad Yadav in Fodder scam case is expected today. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, along with 14 others, were convicted by a Ranchi court in connection with the fodder scam, while seven accused, including former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra, were acquitted on December 23.

The quantum of sentence was to be announced on January 3. The decision got delayed due to the passing away of advocate Vindeshwari Prasad. The next date scheduled for the quantum was Thursday but the proceeding further got delayed and the order was said to be announced on Friday.

In yet another twist in the fodder scam case, a Special Ranchi Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court Judge Shivpal Singh on Thursday said that he got calls from RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s men in connection with his conviction. The judge also accused Lalu’s sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi of using casteist statements like ‘if Yadav was a Mishra, it wouldn’t be so difficult for him.’ He said he will take the decision following the law.

“Laluji, we are getting a lot of references and calls for you, but I told your men that I will take the decision the way I want to, following the law,” news agency ANI quoted the judge as saying. The judge also said he was disturbed after seeing so many people inside the courtroom. He advised the authorities not to allow the lawyers inside if they are not associated with the case.