Lalu Prasad Yadav is currently lodged in the Hotwar jail in Ranchi but this is not the first time Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief will be experiencing a trip to the jail. He has been to jail 8 times, often termed as a crowd puller Lalu Prasad Yadav began with students politics and then entered mainstream politics.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is currently lodged in the Hotwar jail in Ranchi after he was convicted by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in a case of fraudulent withdrawal of approx Rs 90 lakhs from Deoghar Treasury. The quantum of sentence, in this case, will be announced on Wednesday. According to legal experts, the quantum of sentence in a case of 420 and 120(B) can range from 1 to 7 years. Once the sentence is announced, the RJD chief is likely to approach a higher court for the same. The CBI court in Ranchi found Lalu Prasad Yadav guilty but acquitted former CM Jagannath Mishra.

However, this is not the first time Lalu Prasad Yadav will be spending time in the jail. After the quantum of the sentence if Lalu is awarded jail it would make it his ninth jail trip. Often known as the ‘crowd puller’, Lalu Prasad Yadav started his political career as a student leader and then entered mainstream politics. In a political career of more than 40 years, Lalu Prasad Yadav has paid several visits to jail. In the fodder scam case which dates back to 1994-1996, Lalu was jailed for the first time in 1997, after a court sent him to judicial custody.

Lalu Yadav was first sent to a judicial remand where he was placed in Bihar Military Police guest house, Patna on 30 July 1997. The tenure of the judicial remand was 134 days. In 1988, on October 28, he was again sent to the same guest house for a judicial custody of 73 days. Later, the apex court of India took exception to his guest house stay. Lalu was then moved to Beur Jail in Patna.

On 26 November 2001, Yadav was again remanded, in a case related to the fodder scam. Yadav accused the NDA of creating a conspiracy against him. The opportunity was very well utilised by the RJD chief and he addressed a number of rallies from Patna to Ranchi and displayed his muscle power and strength. Lalu used the opportunity to showcase his political muscle as a huge cavalcade followed him from Patna to Ranchi. Lalu addressed rallies all along the route.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, along with 44 other accused, was convicted on 30 September 2013, by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court at Ranchi, after being found guilty in fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 37 cr from Chaibasa treasury. Several other politicians, IAS officers were also convicted in the case.

After the verdict came into force, Laloo Prasad Yadav was arrested and taken to Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi. After the conviction, Lalu Yadav was disqualified as Member of the Parliament and he will not be eligible to contest public election for the next 6 years. The RJD chief was also given a jail sentence of 5 years and a fine of 25 lakh rupees. He was released on bail from Birsa Munda Central Jail, after he completed the bail formalities in a Special CBI court, two-and-a-half months after he was convicted in a fodder scam case.

Lalu Prasad Yadav was once again convicted by a CBI court in Ranchi on December 23, 2017. After the conviction by the court, Lalu Prasad Yadav was lodged in Hotwar jail. Initially, the quantum of the sentence of the case was to be announced on January 3, 2018, but the hearing is likely to take place now on January 4, 2018.