A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi on December 23 (today) will pronounce the verdict in fodder scam case in which Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is an accused. The special CBI court will decide the fate of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav who has been accused in a scam involving a fraud amounting to Rs 83 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury. Lalu Prasad Yadav had already been convicted for misappropriating Rs 37 crore in October 2013. Following the 2013 verdict, the RJD chief was disqualified from Lok Sabha and contesting elections.

Speaking to NDTV ahead of the verdict in the fodder scam, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said that he has no worries for the party as his son Tejashwi Yadav is there. The former Bihar CM had arrived in Ranchi on Friday. Lalu Yadav also mentioned that he has trust and respect for the judiciary. However, if Lalu Prasad Yadav is held guilty by the court today, he will be immediately into the custody. Previously in 2013 following a verdict in one of the cases related to the scam, Lalu Yadav had spent around two months in prison. He later appeared in the Supreme Court following which he got bail.

