In one of his Twitter posts, the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav invoked Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, and Baba Saheb Ambedkar, saying had they failed in their efforts, history would have treated them as villains. Yadav is among 16 people who have been convicted in the fodder scam case.

Minutes after a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court held RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav guilty in a fodder scam case, the former Bihar chief minister took to his Twitter account to express his displeasure over the judgement and said in the end, the truth will win. “Truth can be made to appear as a lie, as ambiguous or a half lie by concerted onslaught of bias driven propaganda. But blurred layer of bias and hatred will still be removed, come what may! In end Truth will win,” Lalu Prasad tweeted.

In his follow up posts, the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief invoked Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King and Baba Saheb Ambedkar, saying had they failed in their efforts, history would have treated them as villains.

“Had people like Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, Baba Saheb Ambedkar failed in their efforts, history would have treated them as villains. They still are villains for the biased, racist and caste-ist minds. No one should expect any different treatment,” read another tweet.

#WATCH: Lalu Prasad Yadav outside Ranchi's Special CBI Court after being convicted in a #FodderScam case pic.twitter.com/hn6REkaizv — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2017

Lalu Prasad said people can harass him but they can’t defeat him. Yadav is among 16 people who have been convicted in the fodder scam case. He was immediately taken into custody after the Ranchi court pronounced the verdict. The sentencing in the case will be on January 3. The court, however, acquitted former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra and five others in the case, related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 84.5 lakh from the Deoghar district treasury.

Speaking to media on the judgment, senior RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh said “We are disappointed with the judgment. In the same case Jagannath Mishra has been acquitted. Lalu had got jail, while Mishra has got bail. This is the game of Narendra Modi.”