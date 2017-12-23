A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi on Saturday said RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was involved in the fodder scam, is guilty. The scam involves a fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 95 lakh from the Deoghar treasury.

Lalu Prasad Yadav said he has full faith in judiciary and knows he will be acquitted

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi on Saturday pronounced its verdict in the fodder scam case and found the former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav guilty. The court convicted the RJD chief and took him into custody but it acquitted six people, including Jagannath Mishra, in the scam and said the quantum of punishment will be declared on January 2, 2018. The court also said that Lalu Prasad Yadav will be lodged at Birsa Munda Central Jail. Earlier, the RJD chief along with his son Tejashwi Yadav had reached Ranchi on Friday. Hopeful of getting a clean chit in the case, especially after the verdict in 2G scam, Lalu Prasad had said that he had full trust in the judiciary.

“We trust and respect the judiciary. We will not let BJP’s conspiracies work, Jaisa 2G mein hua, Ashok Chavan ka hua, vaisa hi humara bhi hoga,” Lalu Prasad told news agency ANI. He also said that BJP governments since the time of Atal Bihari Vajpayee have been harassing him and his family by misusing the CBI for the past 25 years. The scam involves a fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 95 lakh from the Deoghar treasury between 1991 and 1994.

Ranchi: Visual from Birsa Munda Central Jail where Lalu Prasad Yadav will be lodged; he has been convicted in #FodderScam case today pic.twitter.com/ZEoPHsQOIt — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2017

According to reports, more than Rs 900 crore was reportedly siphoned off from the Chaibasa treasury for two decades. The fodder scam in a total had 34 accused including former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra, who has already been convicted and sentenced to 5 years of imprisonment. In one of the cases related to fodder scam, in October 2013, RJD chief Lalu Prasad was convicted and had spent around two months in jail. However, he got a bail later from the Supreme Court. Lalu Prasad was also disqualified from Lok Sabha and has not contested elections since then.

I have faith that I will get justice. Whatever be the judgment, appeal to people of Bihar to maintain law and order : Lalu Prasad Yadav in Ranchi #FodderScamVerdict pic.twitter.com/01FhnXoobT — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2017

Earlier in the day, Lalu Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav while briefing the media said, “We trust the judiciary and hope the verdict will be in our favour. Just like BJP propaganda was busted in 2G scam and Adarsh scam, similar will happen now.”

We trust the judiciary & hope the verdict will be in our favor. Just like BJP propaganda was busted in #2GScam & #AdarshScam, similar will happen now: Tejashwi Yadav ahead of #FodderScam verdict pic.twitter.com/VjeFkiE83z — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2017

In a total, the fodder scam involves 34 accused and out of them, 11 died during the course of the trial while one of them had accepted the crime and turned approver for the central investigation team.