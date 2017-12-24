After the verdict in fodder scam was announced on Saturday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was taken into custody to Ranchi's Birsa Munda jail. This is his ninth trip to jail. As per reports, Lalu spent a sleepless night in the jail yesterday.

Even in his rarest dream Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav would’nt have ever imagined of getting jailed by the end of 2017. On December 23, the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court found the former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav guilty in the fodder scam. The judgement was a major blow to the RJD chief. After his conviction, Lalu was taken into custody to Ranchi’s Birsa Munda jail. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on January 3, the day after the court reopens after the winter break. For the former Bihar Chief Minister, this is the ninth trip to jail and his third to Birsa Munda jail.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav might be given a VIP treatment in the jail, but reports suggest prisoner number 3351, Lalu Prasad Yadav, spent a sleepless night in the jail yesterday. He was given a mosquito net and he did not talk to anyone. For his morning breakfast, he was served tea and biscuits. To meet anyone, the RJD chief has to wait for Monday morning as no visitors are allowed on Sunday. He will be allowed to meet people between 8AM and 12PM on Monday morning. Besides getting the facility of the attached washroom, he is allowed to have a television set in his room. Not just this, he will also be allowed to cook food on his own.

The problems seem to reach no end for the RJD chief, as the Enforcement Directorate has also filed a charge-sheet against his daughter Misa Bharti and her husband in a corruption case. Soon after the verdict was announced, Lalu took to his Twitter account to express his displeasure over the judgement and said in the end, the truth will win. “Truth can be made to appear as a lie, as ambiguous or a half lie by the concerted onslaught of bias-driven propaganda. But blurred layer of bias and hatred will still be removed, come what may! In end, Truth will win.”