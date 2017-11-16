On Thursday, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that the government are following up further police investigation and will extend all help to the family of the Indian student Dharampreet Singh Jassar who was killed in the US. On Monday night, Jassar, 20, was on duty at the Tackle Box store next to a gas station in Madera city when the robbers barged in to loot the store. One of them fired several shots at Jassar, who tried to hide behind the cash counter.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday said the government is following up on the killing of an Indian student in the US, in which a person of Indian origin has been arrested. Sushma Swaraj tweeted that she had received a detailed report on the “unfortunate death” of student Dharampreet Singh Jassar in California. “It was a case of armed robbery at a gas station in which robbers shot at Dharampreet who was working there. The police have arrested a suspect of Indian origin,” she said. “We are following up further police investigation and will extend all help to his family.” On Monday night, Jassar, 20, was on duty at the Tackle Box store next to a gas station in Madera city when the robbers barged in to loot the store. One of them fired several shots at Jassar, who tried to hide behind the cash counter, The Fresno Bee reported.

The culprits later fled with cash and a few big boxes of cigarettes, the police said. The incident was reported to the police by a customer who found Jasser’s body on the floor on Tuesday, the report said. Jassar hailed from Punjab and was a student of accounting. He had gone to the US around three years ago on a student visa. Police arrested 21-year-old Armitraj Singh Athwal, believed to be one of the two robbers who fired multiple shots at Jasser. During a search of Athwal’s vehicle, the police allegedly found an unregistered .38-calibre revolver, a reported stolen .22-calibre assault pistol, drugs, and a blue bandana caught on surveillance footage of the robbery. Athwal’s vehicle was also registered in another name. “Dharampreet was a completely innocent victim, just doing his job, when he was senselessly killed,” Madera Sheriff Jay Varney said. Athwal faces robbery and murder charges. He does not appear to have a lengthy criminal history, Varney said. His bail is set at $1 million.