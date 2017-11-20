Well, the 'royalty' of the wedding was not only limited to the BSF jawans, personnel belonging to the Punjab police were also roped in to perform the 'marriage duty'. The police jawans, including those on highway patrolling duty in Zirakpur, were requisitioned for the IG daughter’s wedding. A total of 25 men belonging to Punjab police have been stationed for the duty.

In past few years, it has been taken into consideration that the security forces of India were being made to perform a totally different kind of duty for which they were actually hired for. In a recent incident being reported from Chandigarh, army jawans, who are hired to guard the international borders, were made to stand in sunlight and guide the marriage guests to the marriage resort. Shameful, right? Well, the occasion was the marriage of the daughter of Border Security Force (BSF) Inspector General (IG) P S Sandhu. The IG is currently posted as BSF IG, Subsidiary Training Centre in Bengaluru.

In the marriage, that was attended by almost all the known personalities in BSF and Punjab Police, saw BSF jawans dressed in uniforms and guiding the way to the guests in and around Nayagaon along the roads leading to Forest Hill Resort, the venue for marriage. According to reports, it was found that a total of around 16 BSF jawans were called in at BSF’s Lakhnaur campus from Jammu to perform the ‘duty’ of guiding guests to the marriage resort. Well, the ‘royalty’ of the wedding was not only limited to the BSF jawans, personnel belonging to the Punjab police were also roped in to perform the ‘marriage duty’. The police jawans, including those on highway patrolling duty in Zirakpur, were requisitioned for the IG daughter’s wedding. A total of 25 men belonging to Punjab police have been stationed for the duty.

Commenting on the incident, SAS Nagar SSP told media that police personnel were deployed for the official duty as many VIPs were also attending the marriage function. As per reports, as BHF jawan further said that apart from Jammu, personnel have also been called from places like Bengaluru, Rajasthan and Gujarat for the performing duty at the marriage function. According to Indian Express, a man claiming to Liaison Officer cleared the air by stating that the deployment of BSF personnel was according to the basic protocols as BSF DG KK Sharma was attended the wedding. He said, “Protocol has to be maintained during the visit of BSF DG. You can confirm from BSF DG that he attended the function.”

Recently, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that army will be roped for the construction of Elphinstone bridge. The remark by the Maha CM drew criticism from all the corners, with many stating that it wasn’t for the army to construct the fallen bridge.