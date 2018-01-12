Four senior Supreme Court judges including Justice Chelameshwar, Justice Gogoi, Justice Joseph and Madan B Lokur on Friday addressed a media conference and raised their concern at the independent functioning of the judiciary system in the nation. Raising their concern, the senior SC judges said that democracy will not survive unless judiciary is preserved. Following this big event, here is what former CJI RM Lodha and former SC Judge Mukul Mudgal said while speaking to NewsX.

In a never before attempted move, four senior Supreme Court judges on Friday address a media conference and raised their concern on the independent functioning of the judiciary system of the nation. Expressing their concern on the independent function of the judicial system of the nation, the four senior-most judges said that democracy will not survive unless judiciary is preserved. The Supreme Court judges while raising their issues in a way targeted the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said that he is the headmaster of the roster with a privilege to determine the roster.

Giving his initial reaction former Chief Justice of India RM Lodha said, “It’s very difficult to comment, its true, it’s extraordinary and it has never happened before. The things should have been glaring, extraordinary which compelled judges to hold the press conference … when four wise men thought that way it should have been that way only. I don’t know what exactly happened … that must have been their feeling, because they are working there if administration is not in order the things should have been sorted out, and they should have been sorted out with the Chief Justice … some administrative problems must be there … it must have been a last resort … if the administration is not proper hopefully, it must have some impact … I have said repeatedly said that independence of the judiciary is non-negotiable, everyone has to protect the independence of judiciary if we want democaracy to survice.”

Speaking at this explosive press conference by Senior SC judges, former High Court judge Mukul Mudgal said, “If four senior judges have thought to do so there must have bee very compelling reasons. I believed they were left with no other option and I think in the interest of judiciary it’s better to come out clean.” They won’t do it like this until and unless there are compelling reasons and I think they have done a right thing and I support them.”