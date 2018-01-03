Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and three other faced an issue noticed by a special CBI court on Wednesday. Ahead of pronouncing the quantum of sentence, party leaders and workers are hoping that the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav should receive a minimum sentence. When Lalu Prasad was convicted in the fodder scam case on December 23, the RJD leaders had questioned the acquittal of former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra.

A special CBI court on Wednesday issued notices to former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and three others over their statements regarding Rashtriya Janata Dal chief (RJD) Lalu Prasad’s conviction in the fodder scam case. “The CBI court of Shivapal Singh issued the notices asking why contempt should not be initiated against the four people for their statements issued after Lalu Prasad was convicted,” lawyer Arvind Singh told the media. Besides Tejashwi Yadav, the notices were issued to former minister and senior Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, RJD spokesman Manoj Jha and Congress leader Manish Tiwary.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is currently lodged in the Hotwar jail in Ranchi after he was convicted by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court. According to legal experts, the quantum of sentence in a case of 420 and 120(B) can range from 1 to 7 years. Once the sentence is announced, the RJD chief is likely to approach a higher court for the same. The CBI court in Ranchi that found Lalu Prasad Yadav guilty also acquitted former CM Jagannath Mishra.