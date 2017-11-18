Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah launched a fresh salvo against the Centre at a public rally on Saturday. 'You have made one Pakistan, how many Pakistans will you make, how many pieces will you cut India into?' Abdullah asked. He added that he stands by his earlier statements on PoK which had sparked a massive row.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah lashed out at Centre once again on Saturday and asked it to not cut India into more pieces. ‘You have made one Pakistan, how many Pakistans will you make, how many pieces will you cut India into?’ Abdullah questioned at a public rally. Abdullah added that he stands by his earlier statements on PoK which had sparked a massive controversy. “Yes, I say it (PoK) belongs to them (Pakistan). Are they (Pakistan) wearing bangles? They also have atom bombs! Do you want us to be killed by them,” Abdullah said.

Abdullah said it was easy for people sitting in palaces to pass statements over the whole Kashmir problem as they were not sensitive to problems faced by people living in border areas. “You are sitting in palaces, think about the poor people living in border areas, who are bombed daily,” Abdullah said. Earlier, a Delhi-based social activist Maulana Ansar Raza had filed a complaint against Abdullah for his controversial remarks on PoK. The activist had requested for pressing of sedition charges against Abdullah and Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. The complainant had alleged that Abdullah “always makes such controversial remarks and statements by which the nation and its people feel ashamed of such persons being Indian citizens”.

Abdullah on November 11 had said that PoK belongs to Pakistan and the fact won’t change no matter how many wars the two countries fight. “I tell them in plain terms — not only the people of India, but also to the world — that the part (of J&K) which is with Pakistan (PoK) belongs to Pakistan and this side to India. This won’t change. Let them fight how many wars they want to. This won’t change,” Mr Abdullah had said triggering a massive controversy.