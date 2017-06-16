A Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (TADA) court on Friday delivered its verdict on 1993 Mumbai serial blasts that found Abu Salem guilty of criminal conspiracy in the blasts. The serial blasts claimed the lives of 257 and injured more than 700 people.

We know him as a dreaded don of organised crime but we shed light on the little known facts about his humble beginnings.

Abu Salem was born in Sarai Mir, a town in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh to a small time lawyer. The untimely death of his father pushed a teenaged Salem to do petty jobs in order to support his family. He started working as a mechanic in an auto repair shop in his hometown and moved to Delhi in the mid 80s in the hope of finding a stable, well-paying job.

Salem kickstarted his Delhi endeavour by working as a taxi driver and it was there in the national capital that he met Anees Ibrahim, younger brother of Dawood Ibrahim.

Anees recommended Salem to his older brother, who called him to Mumbai. From delivering consignments to doing little errands, Salem rose to prominence in the world of organised crime at a rapid pace.

When Dawood Ibrahim and company fled Mumbai after executing the serial blasts, it was Abu Salem who sat at the helm of the organisation and called the shots.

The increasing influence enabled him to rub shoulders with the elite — from real estate developers to Bollywood celebrities. Regular appearances in the Page 3 parties got him close to many celebrities, especially actress Monica Bedi whom he courted for a long time.

Salem came into public attention after the murder of music baron Gulshan Kumar and Mumbai-based builder Pradeep Jain. With the increasing heat from the police and growing list of serious accusations against him, he fled the country and found refuge in Portugal, where he stayed until his arrest in 2005.