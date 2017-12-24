The commotion has also left the locals in a dilemma. The marriage is facing objections from president of the Ghaziabad city unit of the BJP, Ajay Sharma, along with the Bajrang Dal workers. Reacting to the reports of ruckus, a local said that the bride and groom are adults; also their families have no objection then why is BJP and Bajrang Dal creating all the ‘drama’?

One of the most common statements that one comes across these days is mostly in regard to a certain group that tries to pull the nation back into the Medieval Period, while India strives hard to be counted among developed countries. One of the recent tension gripping the nation is about inter-religious marriages commonly known as ‘love-jihad’ by the current coalition at the Centre. In one of the recent cases being reported from Ghaziabad, a marriage is facing hurdles mostly because of the religions the couple belong to. The bride is Hindu while the groom is a Muslim.

Since word regarding the marriage of the two spread, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers along with Bajrang Dal supporters protested against the marriage. According to a report by New Indian Express, around 4 police officials have been deployed outside the house of the couple in Raj Nagar locality of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The reports also suggested that the families of the two are happy with the marriage and did not understand all the ruckus that was created over the marriage by the Right wing parties.

The commotion has also left the locals in a dilemma. The marriage is facing objections from president of the Ghaziabad city unit of the BJP, Ajay Sharma, along with the Bajrang Dal workers. Reacting to the reports of ruckus, a local said that the bride and groom are adults; also their families have no objection then why is BJP and Bajrang Dal creating all the ‘drama’?

Highlighting the tense atmosphere at the marriage house, a domestic help said that on the morning of the wedding a group of people tried to get access into the residence and when they were denied entry they tried to forcefully barge in. Later the police was called, after which the situation was contained.

While talking to the New Indian Express, Ghaziabad Police Inspector said, “Now the situation is calm and peaceful. Yesterday, around 50 people tried to enter the house. We did our duty. When two people who are mature want to get married, it is their personal affair.” A legal action will be taken after the inquiry is completed, the officer added. After the matter was highlighted, more than 100 BJP workers were detained by the police.

This matter comes to light right after the infamous case of love-jihad from Kerala. While, many support the ideology of such Right wing groups, several also question them on their stand of forcing their ideology on people who enjoy democracy. India is a country that enjoys massive diversity. So at very given point that question that we need to ask now is, is it right to question people on such stands when we have already spent decades living peacefully.