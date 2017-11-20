Out of the 182 assembly seats in Gujarat, 89 seats will go to poll in the first phase on December 9 and the remaining seats will go to poll in the second phase on December 14. The election results will be declared on December 18.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced the third list of 28 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat. So far, Bharatiya Janata Party has announced candidates at 134 seats till now. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its first list of 70 candidates for the upcoming elections to the 182-member Gujarat Legislative Assembly. The polls are to be held in two phases on December 9 and 14. The result of the election would be declared on December 18.

On Saturday evening, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its second list of 36 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. In the list released the BJP has named 19 new faces. Apart from the new faces, BJP has repeated the names those were defeated in the 2012 elections. In the second list released for the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections, the senior party leaders dropped three sitting legislators and fielded new faces in their place. With the second list being released, BJP has now announced contestants for 106 out of total 182 seats.

BJP has brought some old faces in the third list. More than 15 sitting MLAs have been denied ticket in the third list including Vasuben Patel has been denied ticket from Jamnagar seat. Former Gujarat Minister Saurabh Patel To contest from Botad, Former Gujarat BJP Chief RC Faldu from Jamnagar South. Gujarat Agriculture Minister Vallabhbhai Vaghasia not given a ticket. Gujarat BJP Chief RC Faldu will be contesting polls from Jamnagar South. According to sources, BJP is expected to announce the fourth list this week which will have the name of 48 candidates.

The list has been announced by BJP at a time when the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leaders and Congress workers clashed over the distribution of tickets. There are reports, that Congress will reconsider the candidates and would try to provide PAAS leaders with a proper representation in the ticket distribution.

