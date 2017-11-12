On his fourth visit to poll-bound Gujarat, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday began his tour of north Gujarat by praying at the revered Akshardham temple, an unscheduled change in his plan, and visited the Patidar-dominated villages of the region

During the Gujarat visit, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi interacted with the IT team of Gujarat Pradesh Congress. He met the members of the team at Ambaji district of Banaskantha. “Such was the success of our vikas pagal hai campaign that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to come out and say he is vikas and he is Gujarat. Then Rahul Gandhi wrote to me and said we should ask our team members to stop this campaign as the PM’s office has a dignity and we need to respect that,” Ashok Gehlot said while applauding the social media team.

“I sent an email to him and said that let us catch Narendra Modi’s mistakes, disturb BJP but maintain the respect of PM’s office. When Modi ji was in opposition, he would talk and disrespect the PM. This is the difference between them and us. We will not go beyond a point, but this is the truth that in Gujarat vikas pagal ho gaya hai. Yeh jhooth nahi hai,” Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

While addressing the meeting Rahul Gandhi said that at the same time BJP would be holding a meeting with their IT teams but they would not have happy faces. He also narrated an instance and said,” Priyanka told me that once when she was flying, she saw three-four BJP politicians in the same flight sitting ahead of her. Throughout the one hour, they did not smile for a moment.”

“I know my truth and work as per my truth. No matter how many efforts BJP puts on creating my image, no matter how much money it puts in destroying my image, my truth will not change and will people will see that” Gandhi was quoted as saying when someone asked him if he did get disturbed by BJP’s negative publicity.