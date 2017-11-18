Apart from the new faces, BJP has repeated the names those were defeated in the 2012 elections. In the second list released for the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections, the senior party leaders dropped three sitting legislators and fielded new faces in their place. With the second list being released, BJP has now announced contestants for 106 out of total 182 seats. In the first list, BJP had named nominated chief minister Vijay Rupani from the Rajkot West seat, which he had won in a by poll in 2014. Also, deputy chief minister Nitinbhai Patel has been nominated to contest from his present constituency Mehsana and party’s state president Jitendrabhai Savjibhai Vaghani or Jitubhai Vaghani, state BJP president, who will contest from Bhavnagar West constituency, which he had represented in the 2012 polls.

On Saturday evening of November 18, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its second list of 36 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. In the list released the BJP has named 19 new faces. Apart from the new faces, BJP has repeated the names those were defeated in the 2012 elections. In the second list released for the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections, the senior party leaders dropped three sitting legislators and fielded new faces in their place. With the second list being released, BJP has now announced contestants for 106 out of total 182 seats.

According to the first list released by BJP, the former Congress leader who had quit his party during Rajya Sabha election has been fielded from Jamnagar. Former Congress leaders Ramnish Parmar and CK Raolji have also been given BJP tickets. The noteworthy fact about the list released by BJP is that six of the 14 Congress MLAs who had defected to the saffron party in August have been given tickets to contest from their constituencies. The first list which was released on November 17, had 70 candidates and includes 45 legislators for the first phase of seats and 25 for second phase.