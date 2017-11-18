NCP has joined hands with Congress to contest the upcoming Gujarat Assembly Elections that are to be held in two phases on December 9 and December 14 of this year. The general secretary of NCP, Tariq Anwar, confirmed the reports of the alliance and took up several questions on Election Commission, Jay Shah and much more in the press conference.

In a bid to oust the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the poll-bound state of Gujarat, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has joined hands with Congress for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly Elections. Congress is leaving no stone unturned to cement its feet in the western state of India where BJP has been ruling from the past 22 years. The general secretary of NCP, Tariq Anwar took up several questions on the newly-formed alliance and shed light on what the two political parties are looking forward to.

“The NCP has extended its full support to the Congress and will fight the Assembly polls (in Gujarat) in alliance with the Congress,” said Tariq Anwar. After confirming the entente, the NCP general secretary said that the people of Gujarat have become disillusioned with the reign of BJP and in a really long time, the people are seeking a change. He further said that the result of Gujarat Assembly polls will show how the public feels about the performance of Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

The dates for the Assembly Elections for both Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat were to be declared on the same day and the Election Commission (EC) gave out the dates for Himachal but delayed the announcement for Gujarat. Tariq Anwar took a dig at the EC, which he alleged is influenced by Centre, saying the election body deliberately delayed the declaration of Gujarat polls dates in order to benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi, so he can make necessary arrangements in the state.

The Assembly Elections in Gujarat will be conducted in two phases: first phase will be held on December 9 and second phase on December 14. The counting of the votes will be conducted on the same day as Himachal Pradesh, i.e. December 18.