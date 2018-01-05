A 36-year-old college professor killed her ailing mother by throwing her from the terrace. After being interrogated by the investigating police, the accused first denied the allegations but later confessed to the crime. The murderer son said that he was fed-up from her mother and wanted to get rid of her. In the CCTV footage, the son was seen taking her mother to the terrace. Initially, the family had claimed that the mother had lost her balance and fell from the terrace.

In a tragic incident being reported from Gujarat, a man who killed his ailing mother by pushing her off the terrace of a residential building in Rajkot was arrested on Thursday. The accused has been identified as a 36-year-old assistant professor at a local college. As per reports, the murder took place in September last year. The accused son, Sandip Nathwani, took her mother to the terrace and pushed her from behind. As per police reports, Sandip Nathwani was annoyed with her mother’s illness and hence killed her by throwing her off the terrace.

A year-old case was finally put to justice on December 4; Thursday after the investigating police received a letter from unknown source hinting that the mother’s death was not an accident. Commenting on the letter, an investigating officer said, “After receiving the application, we checked CCTVs installed in the apartment and the recording clearly suggested that Sandip was with Jayshreeben when she fell off the terrace.” After examining the CCTV footage, the police nabbed the accused son from his house. However, the accused son, Sandip Nathwani, initially denied all the allegations against him.

Following the interrogation, Sandip, later confessed killing his mother. The police official said, “He told us that he was fed up with his mother’s illness. Sandip told us that on the day of the incident he took his mother to the terrace and pushed her.” Previously, the family had claimed that the 64-year-old mother, Jayshreeben, fell off the terrace after she lost balance. The family had claimed that she was suffering some brain disease. According to the CCTV footage, the 36-year-old son forcibly took her mother to the terrace, pushed her down and quietly came back to his flat. Later, a building mate rushed to his flat and informed him that his mother had fallen from the terrace.