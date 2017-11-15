Election Commission in Gujarat has barred Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from using the word 'Pappu' to refer to Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in any electronic advertisements ahead of the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections.

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat Election Commission has barred Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state to use the word ‘Pappu’ in electronic advertisements because it is derogatory and not the right way to target Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. Sources in the BJP today said the script of the advertisement did not link the word to any individual, reported PTI. According to reports, the media committee under Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) asked BJP to replace the word ‘Pappu’ in the scripts that were submitted for approval last month.

“Before making any election-related advertisement, we have to submit a script to the committee to get a certificate,” a BJP source was quoted as saying by PTI. However, they raised an objection to the word ‘Pappu’, saying it is derogatory. They asked us to remove or replace it,” a senior BJP leader told PTI. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will now submit a new script after making the necessary changes and then get it approved by the Election Commission to use the same in the election campaign.

“Since there was no direct mention or linkage with any person while mentioning ‘Pappu’ in the entire script, we had appealed to the committee to reconsider their decision, but they rejected it. Now, we will change that word and submit a new script for approval,” the senior BJP leader further added.

Last month, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Rahul Gandhi is called “Pappu” because of the immature statements he makes. The remark from UP CM surfaced after Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the RSS, suggesting discrimination against women in the organisation. The remark from the Gandhi scion drew condemnation from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Union Minister Smriti Irani, she termed the remark from the Congress vice-president as “indecent”.